Mali's Goita reviews security strategy after Bamako attack
Mali's transitional President Assimi Goita recently met top military officers to review the country's security strategy after last week's attacks in the capital Bamako.
Mali's transitional President Colonel Assimi Goita paid tribute to the Bamako attack victims on September 21, 2024. / Photo: AA    / Others
September 24, 2024

Mali's transitional president met top military officials to "adjust strategy", the presidency said on Tuesday, after audacious insurgent attacks in the capital killed scores of people.

An Al-Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility for last Tuesday's attacks in the capital Bamako that targeted a part of the country's main airport and a military police training camp, killing more than 75 people and injuring over 250, according to security sources.

Monday's meeting "provided an opportunity for an exhaustive review of security arrangements, a reassessment of the threat and the provision of additional guidelines", the presidency said.

In his first speech since the attacks, Mali's military leader Colonel Assimi Goita on Saturday paid tribute to the victims and reiterated "the imperative need to remain vigilant and maintain an exemplary operational stance in all circumstances."

Question mark

Experts say the twin attacks dealt a blow to the junta, which has been in power since coups in 2020 and 2021.

Authorities have not released an official death toll.

The twin assaults have put a question mark on the junta's military strategy and its claims that the security situation is under control despite insurgents roaming in the region for years.

Many Malians have taken to social media to demand accountability for what they consider a security lapse.

First of its kind

The operation claimed by JNIM group was the first of its kind in years to hit Bamako, which is normally spared the sort of attacks that occur regularly in some parts of Mali.

JNIM said on its communication channels that 13 fighters had taken part in the attacks and that all those arrested by authorities were innocent.

The attacks came a day after junta-led Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso marked a year since the creation of their breakaway grouping, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The three countries, which have been under military rule following a string of coups since 2020, have broken ties with former colonial ruler France and turned militarily and politically towards other partners including Russia.

Military operation

Mali's leaders launched an extensive military operation in the north of the country where armed separatist groups and insurgents have lost control of several areas since last year.

In July, however, the army and its Russian allies suffered one of their biggest defeats.

Previously, France's anti-insurgency Barkhane force, the United Nations stabilisation mission, MINUSMA, and European troops had contained the threat in the north.

But the Malian junta ordered them out, turning instead to Russia for support.

