Niger rejoins regional anti-terror military force
The regional force has been fighting insurgents responsible for the death of tens of thousands in recent years.
General Abdourahamane Tiani took power in a military coup in July 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2024

Niger's military leaders have been lauded after rejoining the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF),a regional force fighting insurgents in the Sahel region.

Niger withdrew from the force last year following a coup that deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.

It's decision to return to the force followed talks led by Nigeria's military chief General Christopher Musa.

"The move will no doubt help in securing Nigeria’s extensive border with Niger, while contributing to the overall effectiveness of the Joint Task Force,” said Nigeria's Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru.

Tens of thousands killed

The regional force comprises countries on the Lake Chad basin, namely Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin. It has been fighting insurgents responsible for the death of tens of thousands in the region in recent years.

Following the military takeover in Niger, the country joined a new Sahel bloc with neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso after the three countries withdrew from the West African bloc, ECOWAS.

They accused ECOWAS of being manipulated by France and not providing enough anti-insurgent support. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been facing a deadly insurgency for years.

