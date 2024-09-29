The President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh is "doing very well" healthwise, the country's Finance Minister Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh has said.

On Saturday, there were claims, whose sources were unclear, that President Guelleh had been flown to French capital Paris for treatment.

The reports added that the 76-year-old head of state was in critical condition over a heart-related issue.

"Sorry haters, President @IsmailOguelleh is doing well, very well indeed," Finance Minister Dawaleh said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

'Hatred and slander'

"One can dislike a leader without falling into hatred and slander, to the point of prescribing the death of another Muslim.

"Yes, he (President Guelleh) has a problem with his right knee, so what? He is first and foremost a human being like you and me. Shame on the prophets of doom," Dawaleh said.

Guelleh has been the president of Djibouti since 1999.

He won his fifth term in April 2021, getting over 97% of the vote in an election that was boycotted by the opposition.

