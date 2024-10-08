By Brian Okoth

Kenya's National Assembly has voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, a total of 281 members of parliament (MPs) voted in favour of his impeachment, while 44 voted against it, and one member abstained.

At least two-thirds of the MPs — that is 233 — needed to vote "yes" for Gachagua's impeachment to sail through.

The matter will now proceed to the 67-member Senate, where if two-thirds of the senators (45) ratify the deputy president's impeachment, he will cease to hold office. Gachagua may, however, challenge his impeachment in court.

'Illegal acquisition of wealth'

Among other allegations, Deputy President Gachagua is accused of illegally acquiring wealth valued at 5.2 billion Kenyan shillings, or $40.3 million, over the last two years.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who was the mover of the impeachment motion against Gachagua, said that in the last two years, the deputy president received a salary of 24 million shillings, or $186,000.

Mutuse added that in the run-up to August 2022 presidential election, Gachagua declared his net worth as 800 million shillings, or $6.8 million.

According to Mutuse, Gachagua's wealth has grown "suspiciously" over the last two years, suggesting it could have been corruptly obtained.

Wealth comes from 'businesses, late brother'

Deputy President Gachagua, 59, was also accused of undermining the government, and also engaging in ethnic politics.

Gachagua, who appeared before parliament on Tuesday, denied the allegations levelled against him, terming them "sensational lies."

The deputy president said his wealth comes from his various businesses, including dairy farming, as well as inherited property from his late wealthy brother, Nderitu Gachagua.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Deputy President Gachagua said his team of lawyers will file a petition in court, challenging the manner in which public participation into his proposed impeachment was conducted last week.

'I will fight to the end'

Describing the public participation as "shoddy", Gachagua said the exercise "did not meet constitutional threshold."

A section of people had expected Gachagua to announce his resignation on Monday, but the deputy president said he was ready to fight "to the end" — including through the court system — to prove his innocence.

Gachagua was elected jointly with President William Ruto in Kenya's August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Until then, he had served as first-time MP for Central Kenya's constituency of Mathira, since 2017.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.