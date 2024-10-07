AFRICA
4 MIN READ
'I'll defend myself in parliament': Kenya's deputy president
Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is prepared to defend himself in parliament ahead of a vote for his proposed impeachment.
'I'll defend myself in parliament': Kenya's deputy president
Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was elected jointly with President William Ruto in the August 9, 2022 elections. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

By Brian Okoth

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing a possible impeachment, has said he will defend himself before the country's National Assembly on Tuesday.

Gachagua, who addressed the nation from his official residence in the capital Nairobi on Monday, said he will make himself "available to prosecute my defence for two hours."

The National Assembly, made of 349 members, will hear Gachagua's defence and thereafter vote on whether to impeach him, or not.

At least two-thirds of the members — an equivalent of 233 — need to vote in favour of his impeachment, for the decision to be escalated to the Senate.

'Illegal acquisition of wealth'

The 67-member Senate will also hear the charges, and if more than two-thirds — or 45 members — vote to impeach Gachagua, the deputy president will cease to hold office.

Among other reasons, Gachagua is accused of illegally acquiring wealth valued at 5.2 billion Kenyan shillings, or $40.3 million, over the last two years.

Mwengi Mutuse, the mover of the impeachment motion against Gachagua, says in the last two years, the deputy president received a salary of 24 million shillings, or $186,000.

Mutuse added that in the run-up to August 2022 presidential election, Gachagua declared his net worth as 800 million shillings, or $6.8 million.

'Undermining government'

Deputy President Gachagua, 59, is also accused of undermining the government, and also engaging in ethnic politics.

He has been vocal about the interests of the vote-rich Central Kenya community, where he hails from.

He has, consequently, faced the accusation of looking at the welfare of only one part of Kenya, instead of reflecting the principles of his office as a national leader.

Gachagua said on Monday that he expects lawmakers to hear him "in silence" on Tuesday, when he will lodge his defence.

'Shoddy' public participation

The deputy president, who termed the allegations against him "sensational lies", further said his team of lawyers will file a petition in court, challenging the manner in which public participation into his proposed impeachment was conducted last week.

Describing the public participation as "shoddy", Gachagua said the exercise "did not meet constitutional threshold."

The Kenyan deputy president further defended his businesses, including dairy farming and hotels, as legitimate, saying he has proof how he acquired the ventures.

He added that some of his wealth were inherited from his late brother Nderitu Gachagua, who was a businessman and governor of Central Kenya's county of Nyeri.

A section of people expected Gachagua to announce his resignation on Monday, but the deputy president says he is ready to fight, including through the court system, to prove his innocence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us