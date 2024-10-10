AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia, Egypt, Eritrea voice commitment to international law
The presidents of Eritrea, Somalia, and Egypt have voiced their commitment to the international law principles during their meeting in Eritrea's capital Asmara on Thursday.
Somalia, Egypt, Eritrea voice commitment to international law
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki (L) hosted Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (C) and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (R) in Eritrea's capital Asmara on October 10, 2024. / Photo: Villa Somalia        / Others
October 10, 2024

Somalia, Egypt and Eritrea have reiterated their commitment to observing the international law principles, the Eritrean government said on Thursday.

The three nations further emphasised their determination to respect "the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the countries in the region."

The sentiments were made during a meeting involving Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki, his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Afwerki hosted Hassan Sheikh and Sisi in Eritrea's capital Asmara.

'Deepening cooperation'

The heads of state also agreed to "develop and deepen cooperation and coordination between the three countries to enhance Somali State institutions to confront various internal and external challenges," Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Meskel said in a statement.

According to Meskel, the agreed cooperation "will help the Somali National Federal Army to confront terrorism in all its forms."

Presidents Afwerki, Hassan Sheikh, and Sisi also agreed to establish a Joint Tripartite Committee comprising their foreign ministers for "strategic cooperation in all fields."

The three leaders' summit comes on the back of tensions between Somalia and its neighbour Ethiopia over a contentious port access deal that Addis Ababa signed with Somalia's region of Somaliland in January.

Türkiye mediating Ethiopia-Somalia dispute

Somalia rejected the Ethiopia port access deal, and vowed to protect its sovereignty.

Türkiye is mediating the resultant dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

During their meeting on Thursday, Presidents Afwerki, Hassan Sheikh and Sisi also discussed the war in Sudan and its "regional repercussions."

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced by the Sudanese war that erupted in April 2023 after the leaders of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) differed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us