This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement representing the survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, known as Hibakusha.

The announcement was made by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, with Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes highlighting the organi zation's efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

Nihon Hidankyo, founded in 1956, has long been a voice for atomic bomb survivors, providing testimony of the horrors of nuclear warfare and advocating for the total abolition of nuclear weapons.

Frydnes praised the organization for its commitment to peace and its work in sharing the powerful witness testimony of Hibakusha — people affected by the World War II bombings — which he said emphasizes the catastrophic human consequences of nuclear arms.

'Honour all survivors'

"In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour all survivors who, despite physical suffering and painful memories, have chosen to use their costly experience to cultivate hope and engagement for peace," the committee said in a statement.

"Nihon Hidankyo has provided thousands of witness accounts, issued resolutions and public appeals, and sent annual delegations to the United Nations and a variety of peace conferences to remind the world of the pressing need for nuclear disarmament," it added.

Hidankyo's Hiroshima branch chairperson, Tomoyuki Mimaki, who was standing by at the city hall for the announcement, cheered and teared up when he received the news.

“Is it really true? Unbelievable!” Mimaki screamed.

War in Sudan

This year's prize was awarded against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, killing 70,000 people, three days after its bombing of Hiroshima killed 140,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression across Asia.

Nihon Hidankyo was formed in 1956 by survivors of the attacks and victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific amid demands for government support for health problems.

