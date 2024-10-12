Comoros shocked Tunisia 1-0 on Friday to end a run of 16 consecutive home victories in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by the Carthage Eagles.

Premier League sharpshooters Mohamed Salah and Bryan Mbeumo struck key goals, South Africa hit a record-equalling five and Nigeria snatched a late win in other matchday 3 qualifiers.

French second-tier league forward Rafiki Said scored midway through the second half in Rades to lift Comoros to second in Group A, one point behind Tunisia, halfway through the campaign.

Comoros, an island nation off the south-east coast of Africa, have a habit of causing upsets, most notably when beating Ghana to reach the second round at the 2022 AFCON.

But the islanders were given little chance of succeeding away to former champions Tunisia, who are ranked fifth in Africa, and 82 places above Comoros in the world.

Nigeria vs Libya

The lack of a international-standard stadium in Moroni means the Comorans must host Tunisia in matchday 4 on Tuesday in Abidjan, the Ivorian commercial capital.

Nigerian supporters endured 85 anxious minutes in Uyo against Libya before Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru moved undetected into the box and fired the winning goal past Murad al Woheshi.

Under caretaker coach Augustin Eguavoen, three-time AFCON champions Nigeria have collected seven points in Group D. Benin have six, Rwanda two and Libya one.

The difficulty the Super Eagles experienced in breaking down the Mediterranean Knights defence can partly be explained by the absence through injury of star forward Victor Osimhen.

Record seven-time African champions Egypt faced stubborn resistance from Mauritania in Cairo until Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan netted 69 minutes into the Group C clash.

Prolific Liverpool scorer Salah put the outcome beyond doubt with a second goal 10 minutes later to maintain the perfect record of the Pharaohs after three rounds.

More shocks

Runaway leaders Egypt have nine points, leaving Cape Verde, Botswana and Mauritania -- all with three -- battling to claim the second qualifying place for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

Mbeumo, whose six goals for Brentford has been bettered only by Erling Haaland of Manchester City this season, netted just before half-time to put Cameroon two goals ahead of Kenya.

Cameroon, who boast the second best AFCON record with five titles, went on to triumph 4-1 in Yaounde with Vincent Aboubakar, Martin Hongla and Christian Bassogog the other scorers.

Victory lifted Cameroon to the top of Group J with seven points. Zimbabwe have five, Kenya four and Namibia are pointless.

South Africa, third at the AFCON this year behind hosts and winners Ivory Coast and Nigeria, matched a 5-0 scoreline against Guatemala in a 2010 World Cup warm-up as they outplayed Congo.

Teboho Mokoena, sidelined by Mamelodi Sundowns because of a dispute with his coach, showed no rustiness as he headed a corner into the net, then scored again via a half-volley.

'Fantastic mentality'

Further goals from Bathusi Aubaas, who stretched the lead to 3-0 by half-time, Lyle Foster and substitute Iqraam Rayners completed the rout of a poor Congolese side.

The Group K match in Gqeberha was halted by the Mauritanian referee for 18 minutes during the first half after several spectators entered the pitch to join goal celebrations.

However, South Africa coach Hugo Broos warned his team to expect a much tougher return match in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

"Come tomorrow, our five-goal victory will be history. We have got to repeat the fantastic mentality shown tonight," said the Belgian who coached Cameroon to the 2017 AFCON title.

Uganda and South Africa have seven points each, Congo three and South Sudan none. The co-leaders can both clinch qualification if they win on Tuesday.

Former African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane scored for Senegal and Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson completed a 4-0 Group L rout of Malawi, who had goalkeeper Brighton Munthali sent off after 16 minutes in Dakar.

