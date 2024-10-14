SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Cameroon seal AFCON place with Kenya win
Cameroon beat Kenya 1-0 on Monday to secure a place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.
Cameroon seal AFCON place with Kenya win
Victory over Kenya moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool. / Photo: AFP
October 14, 2024

Five-time winners Cameroon have qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Monday where Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game in neutral Kampala.

Enow scored with a low free kick from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA.

The victory moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensured they cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the finals in Morocco.

They join the hosts and Burkina Faso as confirmed in the 24-team field.

Algeria on verge of qualifying

Algeria could also qualify later on Monday when they play Togo in Lome.

Victory will guarantee Algeria a place at the finals but a draw could be enough too depending on the result between Liberia and Equatorial Guinea.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us