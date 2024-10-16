AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Fuel tanker explosion kills more than 90 in Nigeria
The tanker overturned in Taura town and people rushed to scoop the spilling fuel, according to local police.
Fuel tanker explosion kills more than 90 in Nigeria
The tanker overturned on the road on Tuesday night before exploding. Photo / Courtesy / Others
October 16, 2024

More than 90 people have been killed, and about 50 injured, by a huge fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria's northwestern state of Jigawa, local police say.

The tanker overturned in Taura town on Tuesday night and people rushed to the scene to scoop the spilling fuel.

It was travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe state.

"Some 94 people died. They burnt beyond recognition and 50 others have been evacuated for treatment in the hospital in the town of Ringim," DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the police spokesperson in Jigawa state, told local journalists.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Nigeria. Last month 59 people died in Niger state after a fuel tanker collided with a lorry carrying passengers and cattle.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us