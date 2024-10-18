AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's Ruto picks interior minister Kindiki to replace impeached deputy
President William Ruto's nomination was announced at the parliament by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Friday.
Kenya's Ruto picks interior minister Kindiki to replace impeached deputy
Kenyan President nominates new deputy / Others
October 18, 2024

Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday nominated Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

The announcement was delivered to parliament by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, initiating the process to fill the country's second-highest office.

Wetangula informed lawmakers of the nomination, paving the way for a parliamentary debate and vote on Kindiki’s confirmation in the coming days.

“Today in the morning, I received a message from the president regarding the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” Wetangula said.

Political future

Under Kenya’s Constitution, the president must nominate a replacement within 14 days of a vacancy in the deputy president’s office. The National Assembly has up to 60 days to vote on the nomination after receiving it.

The announcement marks the official start of the confirmation process, with the country’s political future now hinging on the upcoming vote.

Kindiki’s nomination comes just hours after Gachagua was removed from office in a historic Senate vote, where he was found guilty of corruption, abuse of office, and inciting ethnic divisions.

A close ally of Ruto, Kindiki has served as interior minister and is expected to bring stability to the administration following Gachagua’s ouster.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us