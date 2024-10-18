Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday nominated Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

The announcement was delivered to parliament by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, initiating the process to fill the country's second-highest office.

Wetangula informed lawmakers of the nomination, paving the way for a parliamentary debate and vote on Kindiki’s confirmation in the coming days.

“Today in the morning, I received a message from the president regarding the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” Wetangula said.

Political future

Under Kenya’s Constitution, the president must nominate a replacement within 14 days of a vacancy in the deputy president’s office. The National Assembly has up to 60 days to vote on the nomination after receiving it.

The announcement marks the official start of the confirmation process, with the country’s political future now hinging on the upcoming vote.

Kindiki’s nomination comes just hours after Gachagua was removed from office in a historic Senate vote, where he was found guilty of corruption, abuse of office, and inciting ethnic divisions.

A close ally of Ruto, Kindiki has served as interior minister and is expected to bring stability to the administration following Gachagua’s ouster.

