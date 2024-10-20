The 61st Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly and Associated Meetings, hosted by TRT under the theme "Artificial Intelligence, Broadcasting, and Society", continue.

On the third day of the meetings, the ABU Presidential Meeting, ABU Administrative Council Meeting, and technical discussions took place.

Reaching approximately 3.5 billion viewers and with 230 members from 65 countries, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is the world's largest broadcasting association.

The 61st ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings are being hosted by TRT. On the third day of the event, under the chairmanship of TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, the ABU Presidential Meeting, ABU Administrative Council meetings, and bilateral meetings were held.

'Important decisions'

During these sessions, ABU's three-year action plan and strategic planning were discussed.

In his opening speech, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, who has also served as ABU President since 2023, emphasised the importance of these meetings, stating: "We will strive to address the obstacles facing the media sector, engage in exchanges of ideas, and of course, make important decisions that will affect the future of ABU."

The third day of the General Assembly also included the Technical Committee Meeting, the Sports Group Meeting, and the Broadcasting for All Forum.

In bilateral meetings with Indonesia and Mongolia, cooperation opportunities between Türkiye and these countries were evaluated.

Events to continue with the 13th ABU Song Festival

On the third day of the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings, the ABU TV Song Festival will also take place.

The event, featuring artists from 11 different countries showcasing the cultural richness of the Asia-Pacific region, will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 8pm at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center and will be broadcast live on TRT Music.

On Tuesday, October 22, the official opening ceremony of the 61st ABU will begin with speeches by the Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, TRT Director General and ABU President Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, and ABU Secretary-General Ahmet Nadeem.

The ceremony will address the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on the broadcasting world and the new challenges facing the industry.

Winners to be crowned

On the same evening, the ABU Awards Ceremony will be held, where winners of the competitions in 15 categories across television, radio, and digital media, organised by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, will receive their awards.

