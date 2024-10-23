SPORTS
South Africans stunned by Siya and Rachel Kolisi break-up
The couple were a symbol of the "rainbow nation" where racial tensions are still rife.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi during the South African Springboks Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour on November 11, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
October 23, 2024

South Africans were stunned Wednesday after news emerged that one of the country's most prominent couples, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, were divorcing.

The mixed-race celebrity couple who were a symbol of the "rainbow nation" made a joint announcement late Tuesday on Instagram.

"After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," said the statement.

Kolisi, 33, holds superstar status at home and around the rugby world as the first black man to lead the Springboks, captaining them to two World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 as well as this year's Rugby Championship.

Return home

After last year's World Cup final in Paris, he stayed in France to play for Racing 92 but cut short his contract last month to return to Durban-based Sharks.

"My family have missed South Africa and it is time to come home," he said at the time.

South Africans have taken to social media to express mixed reactions over the news.

Kolisi, who grew up in a township near the city of Port Elizabeth, since renamed Gqeberha, described the rocky beginnings of his relationship with Rachel in his autobiography, Rise.

'Remain great friends'

The couple have two children and adopted two of Kolisi's younger siblings.

When announcing their divorce, they said that they "remain great friends and committed partners" in raising their children.

SOURCE:AFP
