Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi abducted, family says
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has reportedly been abducted and taken to a police station in the country's capital Nairobi.
Kenyan anti-government protesters hold a march in Nairobi / Photo: Reuters
October 27, 2024

A Prominent Kenyan activist on Sunday was abducted by unidentified individuals from his home, according to his wife.

The abduction of Boniface Mwangi took place early Sunday morning, just hours before his planned protest at the Standard Chartered Marathon, the largest single-day athletic event in the capital Nairobi, his wife Njeri Mwangi told the media.

According to Njeri, six unknown people forcefully entered their home in the town of Machakos at around 7:15 am local time (0415GMT), taking Mwangi away without explanation.

Njeri said the individuals "forcefully took my husband from the house. I have no idea who, why or where they have taken him."

'Under arrest'

Kenya's Nation newspaper reports that Mwangi was taken to Kamukunji police station in Nairobi.

The activist had been organising a demonstration at the marathon, urging participants to wear anti-government symbols and protest police brutality.

Mwangi's abduction appears to be the latest in a series of incidents where activists and protesters have disappeared, with many cases reportedly linked to the police.

Numerous bodies of abducted individuals have been found dead in recent months, raising concerns about extrajudicial actions by security forces.

