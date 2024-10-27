AFRICA
Uganda fuel tanker explosion death toll rises to 24
The accident in the town of Kigogwa, about 25 kilometres north of Uganda's capital Kampala occurred on October 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 27, 2024

The death toll following a fuel tanker explosion near the Ugandan capital Kampala last week has risen to 24, the government said on Sunday.

The East African country has witnessed several similar disasters in recent years, with people rushing to steal fuel from tankers involved in road accidents.

The "devastating accident" on Tuesday in the town of Kigogwa, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Kampala, resulted in "11 reported dead at the scene", said Communications Minister Godfrey Kabbyanga in a statement

He added that "13 more have since died in Kiruddu hospital and Bombo military hospital bringing the number to 24."

Victim identification

"Since some of the dead were burnt beyond recognition, the police have been working tirelessly hard to identify the deceased through DNA testing," he said.

The tanker had left the capital for Gulu in northern Uganda, a journey of some 650 kilometres (403 miles), but it overturned and burst into flames en route.

The driver is still at large, according to the government.

Several people remain in hospital, according to the broadcaster NTV.

Other similar incidents

The incident took place just days after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Nigeria on October 15, killing more than 170 people.

In August 2019, nineteen people died when a fuel truck barrelled into other vehicles in the busy town of Kyambura in western Uganda and exploded.

In 2002, seventy people were killed when an oil truck rammed a bus in Rutoto, less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Kyambura.

And in 2013, 33 people died in a blast after a fuel truck overturned in Kampala.

Two tankers collide

On Saturday, two tankers overturned on a road linking Uganda and Rwanda – one having collided with a commercial truck, killing the driver and his assistant, and the other catching fire without resulting in casualties.

SOURCE:AFP
