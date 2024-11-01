By Brian Okoth

Kenya's Kithure Kindiki has been sworn in as the country's new deputy president to replace Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached by parliament in October.

Professor Kindiki's swearing-in — marked by a public holiday — was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Friday, November 1.

The ceremony came hours after the High Court lifted orders that had barred Kindiki's oath-taking following a petition filed by former Deputy President Gachagua.

It is that oath that ostensibly marks the end of Gachagua's two years in office as Kenya's second-most powerful person.

Allegations against Gachagua

Gachagua, who was jointly elected alongside President William Ruto in August 2022, had challenged his impeachment, citing parliament's alleged failure to follow the due process.

Kenya's National Assembly and the Senate impeached 59-year-old Gachagua on allegations of inciting ethnic division.

In particular, he said government appointive positions are like shares of a publicly listed company, and that the more votes a community gives a government, the more appointive seats they are entitled to.

And now, after a spirited two-week bid to stop his ouster, Gachagua has lost the battle — at least for now.

'Continuity'

On Thursday, the High Court ruled that Kenya's constitution holds dear the doctrine of "continuity", and therefore, stopping the ascension of a new deputy president would be against the law.

Gachagua's petition will however continue, with Kindiki in office as deputy president.

If the court eventually finds Gachagua was unlawfully ousted, it can order remedy, which can be compensation in the form of backdated salary and allowances, and also the restoration of his retirement benefits.

The court can also lift Gachagua's permanent ban on elective politics, given that an impeached leader in Kenya stands completely barred from seeking elective office.

'Overtaken by events'

What the court would likely not do, is to order Gachagua's reinstatement, given his petition would have been "overtaken by events."

But, who is Kenya's new Deputy President Kithure Kindiki?

He is a 51-year-old legal scholar-turned-politician.

He was born on July 16, 1973 in Kenya's Upper Eastern county of Tharaka-Nithi.

Well educated

Kindiki has a Bachelor's Degree in Law from Kenya's Moi University, a Master's Degree, and PhD in International Law, both from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Before joining politics, he taught law at Moi University and later at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

At 35 years old, Kindiki was appointed the Associate Dean of the UoN School of Law.

He ran for Tharaka-Nithi senator in 2013, and won, holding the position until 2022.

President's close ally

During his time in Senate, Kindiki served as majority leader, and later as deputy speaker.

He is a close ally of President Ruto, and was among the key people considered for deputy president in the run-up to Kenya's 2022 elections.

After Ruto won that year's poll, he named Kindiki interior minister, a powerful position overseeing Kenya's security and immigration.

In July 2024, Ruto fired his entire cabinet following widespread anti-tax protests.

Second-in-command

However, Kindiki was among the ministers he retained, and restored him to the interior docket.

Now, the law professor is Kenya's second-in-command.

Kindiki's journey with Ruto, including serving as the president's lawyer at some point, now continues at State House.

Kindiki is married to Joyce Njagi-Kithure, an academician who holds a PhD in Environmental Chemistry. The couple have three children together.

