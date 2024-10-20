By Brian Okoth

Kenya's impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged two unsuccessful attempts on his life in August and September, before his eventual impeachment in October.

Gachagua, who spoke after being discharged from Karen Hospital in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Sunday, said the attempts were through food poisoning, and he "detected" before he could consume the food.

According to the ousted leader, the incidents happened in Western Kenya city of Kisumu on August 30, and the Central Kenya town of Nyeri on September 3.

Gachagua alleges that state operatives, including the national intelligence service, were involved in the plan.

Security personnel change

TRT Afrika has reached Kenya's government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed for comment in regard to the impeached deputy president's allegations.

Kenya's Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah told TRT Afrika on Sunday that Gachagua's allegations are "wild" and not "worth a response."

Gachagua said he called for a security personnel change after the incidents, though he did not provide proof of reporting the said-attempts to law enforcement officers.

The ousted leader, who has since obtained a court order barring his replacement, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, from assuming office as deputy president, said he has "faith in our judiciary."

Gross violation of the constitution

More than two-thirds of Kenya's Senate voted to impeach Gachagua on Thursday over gross violation of the country's constitution.

There were 11 charges against him, including allegations of inciting the public through remarks suggesting the government should only benefit people who vote it to power, and disenfranchise regions that vote against it.

In his address to journalists on Sunday, Gachagua said: "The 11 counts are nothing but malice and fiction. It was a political game by the president (William Ruto) to get rid of me. And looking at it, I don't think the president had any intention of working with me.

"I think he just needed me to help him win the (August 9, 2022) election because of my mobilisation capacity, and the faith the Mt. Kenya region has in me." Mt. Kenya is a vote-rich region that comprises several counties from Central Kenya and Upper Eastern Kenya.

Unprecedented 'efficiency'

Gachagua further said that his impeachment was conducted in an unprecedented efficiency.

"The kind of efficiency that has been exhibited in hounding Rigathi Gachagua out of office… if this efficiency was being exhibited in the management of the affairs of this country, Kenyans would be very happy."

The ousted leader said he has faith in the judiciary, emphasising that his impeachment was conducted in a flawed manner that breaches Kenya's constitution.

"The courts will interrogate the process, and make a determination," Gachagua said, adding that as things stand, he is still Kenya's deputy president by virtue of a court order that bars his replacement.

'I have no security'

Gachagua added that his security and other staff members have been withdrawn despite the existence of a court order indicating he is still the substantive deputy president.

"But I ask, let the president obey court orders… through a court order, Rigathi Gachagua is deputy president. Why doesn't he (Gachagua) have cars? Why doesn't he have security? Why has his office been made dysfunctional?

"I want the people of Kenya to know that as I go home today, I have no security. And it is good that they know if anything happens to me, or my family, President William Ruto must be held to account," Gachagua said.

According to the impeached deputy president, who was elected jointly with President Ruto in August 2022, the last one year of their presidency "has been very difficult for me."

'Stress for a year'

"What happened on Thursday is a culmination of continuous persecution and stress for a year."

He further said that his "only crime" was to tell the president "the truth."

According to Gachagua, he told President Ruto: "Don't evict people without compensation, don't overtax people; you are killing them, you are killing their businesses; don't force the housing (tax) programme on people, if people do not want these houses don't force them."

He added: "My only problem with the president was that I was truthful, and nobody else could tell him."

'Enough pain'

Gachagua, who had earlier expressed fear for his life, said: "For now, my life comes first, my health comes first.

"You (President Ruto) have caused me enough pain for the last one year. Please, leave me alone. Let me be; God will take care of me. I don't have to have security, I don't have to have drivers, I don't have to have cars. Please, allow me to have my peace, if I can't have anything else."

Gachagua's address to journalists came not long after President William Ruto had led the country in celebrating National Heroes' Day (Mashujaa Day) in Kenya's coastal county of Kwale.

Ruto, who has maintained silence on developments related to Gachagua's impeachment, defended the programmes introduced by his administration despite opposition from a section of Kenyans.

I convey Kenyans' gratitude: Ruto

In his speech on Sunday, Ruto said: "I am encouraged by the bravery, diligence and loyalty with which Kenyans of all walks of life undertake their professional and social tasks, fighting crime and terrorism, defending the nation's territorial integrity, treating the sick, feeding the nation, teaching our children and serving the needs of underprivileged citizens.

"To you all, I convey the gratitude and appreciation of all Kenyans. It is in these things that heroism lies."

Kenya celebrates its national heroes on October 20 of every year. Previously, the day was set aside to celebrate the country's founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who ruled the East African nation from 1964 until his death in 1978.

When Kenya's new constitution was promulgated in 2010, the day was renamed to Mashujaa Day, from Kenyatta Day.

