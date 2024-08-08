AFRICA
Kenya's new cabinet sworn in as protests resume
Tear gas fired and arrests made in the capital, Nairobi, as protesters attempted to march in the city centre.
Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 8, 2024. Photo / Reuters
August 8, 2024

Anti-government protesters have returned to the streets in Kenya to increase pressure for the president's resignation, as President William Ruto witnessed the swearing-in of a reconstituted cabinet aimed at quelling public dissatisfaction.

Police fired tear gas and made arrests on Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi, although participation in the protests was dwindled compared to previous weeks.

Roads leading to State House, the president's official residence, were blocked where 19 newly appointed ministers took oaths of office after being approved by parliament.

Ruto gave four cabinet posts to the opposition in the "broad-based" cabinet including finance and energy ministries.

'Team of rivals'

"This moment in the life of our nation calls on us to build a strong 'team of rivals' to give our transformation agenda the best chance of success," Ruto said at the ceremony.

The country has been rocked by a month of protests that began as peaceful rallies against tax hikes but have evolved into a wider antigovernment campaign calling for Ruto to go.

At least 50 people have died since the protests started last month, according to a state-backed rights watchdog.

In his address, Ruto acknowledged that many public officials in his administration had "fallen short of the constitutional standard for public officers".

He vowed to introduce measures to "levy a surcharge" against public officials who occasion loss of public resources.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
