The military of the Democratic Republic of Congo has freed 118 hostages from the rebel group ADF, an official statement said on Friday.

The hostages include 89 men, 25 women, and four children, it said, adding that the operation to free them was carried out on Wednesday around the village of Mont Hoyo in the northeastern Ituri province.

It said the hostages were freed after the Congolese military, carrying out a patrol, fought a group of rebels.