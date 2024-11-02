Guinea's junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya has been elevated to the rank of army general as the coup-hit West African country marked the creation of its all-powerful armed forces.

Doumbouya, 43, seized power by force in September 2021 by overthrowing President Alpha Conde, who had placed the then-colonel in charge of an elite force tasked with protecting the head of state from such coups.

The military leader "exceptionally" promoted himself to the rank of lieutenant general in January while making clear the junta would not keep its promise to hand power back to elected civilians by the end of the year.

Highest distinction

In a decree on Friday evening, Doumbouya - whose supporters have urged him to run for president when the junta does cede the reins - was likewise also awarded the Grand Cross of the National Order of the Colatier, the country's highest distinction.

This was for "his constant efforts to promote social cohesion and cooperation between peoples".

Doumbouya is one of several officers who have seized power in West Africa since 2020, along with fellow military leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Crackdown on dissent

Doumbouya has presided over an ongoing crackdown on dissent, with many opposition leaders detained, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

In spite of its considerable natural resources, Guinea remains a poor nation.

It has been ruled by authoritarian or dictatorial governments for decades.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.