Wizkid already holds a Diamond certification for his collaboration with Drake, making him the only Nigerian artist to reach this milestone.
November 4, 2024

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid's 2019 hit single, "Joro," could be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after recently surpassing 500,000 units in sales and streams in the United States.

The certification process involves a rigorous audit to verify sales and streaming data. Only after this verification process is complete is an artist or record label officially awarded a Gold certification.

The "Essence" singer already holds a Diamond certification for his collaboration with Drake, making him the only Nigerian artist to reach this milestone.

RIAA awards certifications to recognise sales and streaming achievements in the music industry.

"Joro," produced by Northboi, has been a major success both domestically and internationally.

The song has amassed over 125 million streams on Spotify and over 290 million views on YouTube.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
