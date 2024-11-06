BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria experiences blackout again after grid collapse
The grid failure occurred on November 5th, 2024, leading to widespread power outages across the country.
The Nigerian government has acknowledged the challenges facing the power sector . Photo: Getty Images / Others
November 6, 2024

Nigeria has once again experienced a nationwide blackout due to a collapse of the national power grid.

This is the 10th grid collapse since January 2024, highlighting the persistent challenges plaguing the country's power sector, local media reports.

Power distribution companies in various states, including Ikeja Electric, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, have confirmed the incident.

Impact on Nigerians

The frequent power outages have a significant impact on Nigerians' daily lives and businesses, disrupting economic activities.

Local media reported hospitals, schools, and industries have been particularly affected in the latest incident.

The Nigerian government has acknowledged the challenges facing the power sector and says it has implemented various measures to improve the situation.

However, Nigerians tell local media progress in preventing frequent collapses of the power grid has been slow.

While the exact cause of the latest grid collapse is still under investigation, experts have pointed to several factors, including ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, and distribution challenges ascontributing to the recurring power grid failures.

