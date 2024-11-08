AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Ramaphosa and Trump agree to strengthen ties in first phone call
‘We both agreed on the need to strengthen our trade and political ties,’ says South Africa's president.
President Cyril Ramaphosa extended South Africa's well wishes and congratulations to Donald Trump.  / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2024

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday he spoke to President-Elect Donald Trump over the telephone and extended his country’s well wishes and congratulations to him.

“During our telephone call, we both agreed on the need to strengthen our trade and political ties,” he said on X.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa looks forward to hosting Trump at the G20 Heads of State Summit that will be held in the country next year.

SOURCE:AA
