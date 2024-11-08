South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday he spoke to President-Elect Donald Trump over the telephone and extended his country’s well wishes and congratulations to him.

“During our telephone call, we both agreed on the need to strengthen our trade and political ties,” he said on X.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa looks forward to hosting Trump at the G20 Heads of State Summit that will be held in the country next year.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.