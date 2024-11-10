TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye commemorates founder Ataturk on 86th death anniversary
Türkiye honours the life and enduring legacy of visionary leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Republic’s founding father, with nationwide tributes.
Türkiye commemorates founder Ataturk on 86th death anniversary
Thousands flocked to Anitkabir, Ataturk's final resting place overlooking the capital Ankara. / Photo: AA
November 10, 2024

Türkiye has marked the 86th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic's founding father, with solemn nationwide observances.

The country observed two minutes of silence at 9.05am local time (0605 GMT), the precise moment of Ataturk’s death on November 10, 1938, as sirens echoed across the nation on Sunday.

People stopped in their tracks, whether on the streets or in workplaces, paying their respects to the leader, who remains a revered figure in Turkish history.

Last month, Türkiye celebrated its 101st Republic Day, further underscoring Ataturk's enduring legacy in the country’s identity, democratic principles, and ongoing commitment to progress in line with his ideals.

Born in 1881 in Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire, Ataturk led Türkiye's War of Independence and established the Republic in 1923.

His leadership marked a turning point for the nation, securing independence and ushering in sweeping reforms that reshaped the country’s social, economic, and political fabric.

Known for his brilliant military strategies, Ataturk’s career began with his service in the Ottoman army, where he fought in campaigns such as the Italo-Turkish War in 1911 and the Battle of Gallipoli (or Canakkale) during World War I.

His success in Gallipoli, where he famously commanded his troops, cemented his status as a national hero.

As the Ottoman Empire disintegrated after World War I, Ataturk initiated Türkiye's fight for independence in 1919, organising congresses in Sivas and Erzurum to unite Turks against occupying forces.

Under his leadership, Turkish forces achieved decisive victories in battles against the occupant forces – including the first and second Battles of Inonu, Sakarya, and the Great Offensive – culminating in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

As Türkiye’s first president, Ataturk spearheaded an ambitious program to establish Türkiye as a leading nation, transforming the legal, educational, and economic systems.

Ataturk continued to serve his country as president until November 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57.

Even decades after his passing, Ataturk’s legacy resonates across Türkiye, shaping its identity as a strong, independent republic committed to progress.

His leadership and vision are celebrated annually, with November 10 serving as a day of remembrance and reflection for the Turkish people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us