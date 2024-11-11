Mauritius incumbent prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth, said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a huge defeat following Sunday's parliamentary election.

"L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country," Jugnauth told reporters.

Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances.

Winning criteria

Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.

Turnout on Election Day was robust, at about 80 percent, according to provisional estimates by the election commission.

Ballot counting began on Monday morning, and final results have yet to be officially released, but opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam looked set to take over the post of prime minister for the third time at the head of his Alliance of Change coalition.

