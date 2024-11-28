Two anti-government protesters were killed and another seriously injured during clashes Wednesday with security forces in Mozambique, according to human rights activists.

Adriano Nuvunga, executive director at the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, told Anadolu that the number killed hit 67 in demonstrations since elections on October 9.

Nuvunga said police opened fire and killed the protesters as hundreds had gathered in the northern city of Nampula and blocked traffic with barricades and burned tires.

“The protesters had confronted the police sent to break up the blockade, which also stopped importing coal from one of the country’s ports. This then led to clashes between the police and protesters, resulting in the deaths of the two protesters,” said Nuvunga.

Protester injured

He said in the national capital of Maputo, a military vehicle mowed down and seriously injured a young woman who was standing behind a large banner of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane that was set up in the middle of a busy road.

Violent protests have erupted in major cities and towns since the National Election Commission (CNE) announced results on Oct. 24 that declared the ruling party’s Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) candidate, Daniel Chapo, the winner with 70% of the vote and Mondlane second with 20%.

Mondlane called for a nationwide demonstration on Oct. 31 to dispute the results as “fraudulent.”

Hundreds have been on the streets in response to the call for protests.

Children impacted

Zenaida Matchado, senior researcher for Human Rights Watch (HRW) for Mozambique, told Anadolu at least 10 children have been killed since post-election violence erupted.

Mondlane, who is currently outside the country in exile, called for three days of national mourning last week to “mourn the victims, demonstrators who took part in previous protests, those killed by police who were supposed to protect them.”

Outgoing President Filipe Nyusi invited all four presidential candidates who took part in the elections to a meeting Tuesday to “find lasting solutions to the current impasse.”

But Mondlane declined to attend the meeting, citing security reasons.

