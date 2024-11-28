By Pauline Odhiambo

Cornelius Annor's art feels like a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The mixed-media artist gleans inspiration from memories of growing up in Ghana in the 90s.

Looking at his art, many art enthusiasts are reminded of the comforting reassurance of strong family bonds as well as the quality time spent with loved ones.

"I get my inspiration from family photo albums," the Ghanaian artist tells TRT Afrika. "My painting references are usually from my own immediate family members, or from people that I choose to be around because they have become like family to me."

Mixed media is a type of visual art that combines more than one medium or material, according to the Institute of Arts Integration.

This can take many forms, but the three most common are collages, assemblages, and sculptures. Many mixed-media artworks feature different materials, such as paint, fabric, paper, and found objects

Time capsule

Annor is also inspired by the many retro-style images on the Internet Archive, which speak to the rich and diverse history of Black culture.

His painting, titled "Yonko S3 Onua," is referenced from the Internet Archive and translates to "a friend like a brother" in Ghana's Twi language.

The painting shows two men clad in colorful African prints, their camaraderie apparent in their perceptibly relaxed body language.

"The fabric transfer seen in most of my work is intentionally done to engage the viewer in contemplations of an older era, while the fabric collage is to foster a discussion of the present," Annor says of his signature style.

"I collate these two periods together whenever I am painting," adds the Ghanatta College of Art and Design graduate.

Disco era

Music also plays a vital role in Annor's creative process.

Many of his paintings reveal vibrant scenes where his models are shown dancing under glowing disco balls or atop checkered dance floors to the tune of music only imagined by the viewer.

"A Time With Fela" is one such painting where many revelers clad in bell-bottom , fashionable in the mid-60s to early 90s, are seen moving to a silent rhythm.

"This particular piece was part of my 2023 exhibition with Venus Over Manhattan gallery in New York," says Annor of the piece, also titled "Fabric of Time and Family."

"I listened to a lot of music by Fela Kuti while creating the 15 artworks showcased in that exhibition, which is why I named it 'A Time with Fela,'" explains the 34-year-old artist, whose works sell for thousands of dollars in the international market.

Father figure

Annor's father, a sculptor, passed away when he was eight years old.

Some of the artworks he creates have photographs of his father embedded in the background in loving memory of the man who inspired him to become an artist.

Relationally, his painting "Guinness Time, Writing Time" is inspired by a photograph from a friend's family album.

"The person depicted in this painting is a very learned man who is good at writing as well. He is the father of one of my studio assistants," Annor, whose works have been showcased in multiple galleries worldwide, tells TRT Afrika.

Framed photos

The furnishings in the painting are those of the typical mid-income household in the 90s, complete with a dated-looking TV set in the background atop a console.

"If you zoom in on this painting, you'll notice a framed photo of my mother and uncle near the TV set," he adds.

Another painting featuring a framed photo in the background is "Mother's Comfort," inspired by a scene from the play "A Raisin in the Sun."

His advice to aspiring artists: “You have to love what you do,” Annor says emphatically.

“Loving your talent is important because if you love what you create, you will keep creating, and that will help you push through any obstacles that may come along your way.”

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.