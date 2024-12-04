AFRICA
South African under-fire minister moved in cabinet reshuffle
Thembi Nkadimeng has been linked to a controversial loan during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane town, but she denies any wrongdoing.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said the changes will ensure the effectiveness of cabinet.   / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Tuesday changes to his Cabinet that was formed barely six months ago.

“In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate … I have decided to make the following changes to the national executive,” he said in a statement.

Thembi Nkadimeng was removed as justice and constitutional development minister and appointed minister of human settlements.

Nkadimeng has been under fire after she was accused of receiving a 575,000 rand ($ 31,741) loan from a company that allegedly received bribes from the VBS mutual bank during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane in Limpopo province.

Denies allegations

VBS collapsed in 2018 after years of looting, rendering several retirees without life savings. Nkadimeng denies the allegations.

Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, the former minister of human settlements now takes the post of minister of justice and constitutional development.

Phumzile Mgcina, formerly d eputy minister of employment and labour has been appointed minister of mineral and petroleum resources.

And Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has been appointed deputy minister of employment and labour.

She previously served in the national executive as deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources.

Ramaphosa said the changes are effective immediately.

