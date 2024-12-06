BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria debunks 'France taking over mining sector' rumours
Following President Tinubu's recent state visit to France, speculations circulated online suggesting that Nigeria was ceding control of its mining sector.
Nigeria says the agreement with France is to develop critical minerals. Photo: Nigeria Presidency / Others
December 6, 2024

Nigeria's presidency has denied rumours the country has signed away its mining rights to France.

Following President Bola Tinubu's recent state visit to France, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to promote and diversify critical minerals value chains, speculations circulated online suggesting that Nigeria was ceding control of its mining sector.

However, the Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication to President Tinubu, Sunday Dare, in a statement on Friday clarified that the MOU aims to foster collaboration between the two countries in research, training, and skill development.

“The French are not taking over. Nowhere in the document was it agreed or suggested that Nigeria has signed away mining rights to the French, nor does it connote anything against Nigeria’s economic and security interests as being maliciously circulated. No,” Dare wrote on X.

Dare stressed the agreement is intended to promote sustainable mining practices and reduce the environmental impact of mining operations.

“Nigeria and France have agreed to develop joint projects to promote and diversify the critical minerals value chain in the solid minerals sector of both countries,” the statement added.

The government also emphasised Nigeria retains full sovereignty over its natural resources and that the MOU is designed to enhance the country's mining capabilities and contribute to its economic growth.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
