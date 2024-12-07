AFRICA
Passengers burned to death in Côte d'Ivoire road accident
The accident in the western part of the country left 26 people dead, most of them burned to death, according to officials.
Road accidents are common in the country due to the poor state of some roads and vehicles. / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2024

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured Friday in a crash between two minibuses in western Côte d'Ivoire, the transport ministry said.

The collision on the Daloa-Issia road left "26 killed, 10 of whom were burned, and 28 injured," Oumar Sacko, director general of land transport, said in a statement.

A ministry team was dispatched to the scene and an investigation launched "to shed full light on the circumstances of the accident with its heavy human and material toll," the statement added.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Côte d'Ivoire, due to the poor state of some roads and vehicles, and to motorists who have not passed their driving test.

Similar accident

Last month, 20 people were killed in similar circumstances near the city of Gagnoa.

In September, 13 people were burned to death when a car and a tanker collided in the north.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people die on average per year in traffic accidents in Côte d'Ivoire, where there are around 1.5 million vehicles in circulation, according to the transport ministry.

In recent years, the government has introduced a series of measures to reduce fatal accidents, including points on drivers' licences, a ban on importing cars over five years old, road maintenance and video cameras.

SOURCE:AFP
