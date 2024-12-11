Wednesday, December 11, 2024

1043 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 44,800

At least 19 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,805, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,257 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 19 people and injured 69 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1325 GMT — Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon: ministry

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the south killed one person on Wednesday, amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after two months of all-out war.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike on the town of Ainata killed one person and wounded another," the health ministry said in a statement.

1128 GMT — Israeli missile kills mother, her two children in northern Gaza

A Palestinian woman and her two children have been killed in an Israeli missile attack in the northern town of Beit Lahia, a medical source said.

The attack targeted the family outside the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town, the source added. Witnesses said that an Israeli drone fired a missile into the family outside the medical facility.

1007 GMT — UN peacekeeping force enters Lebanese town to verify Israeli withdrawal

A UN peacekeeping force entered Khiam town in southern Lebanon to verify reports of Israeli troop withdrawal from the area.

An engineering battalion from the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) moved into Khiam to inspect reports that the Israeli army had withdrawn from the town, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

UNIFIL is part of a 5-member committee that is assigned to monitor the implementation of a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel.

0826 GMT — Israeli army raids currency exchange shops in Ramallah

Israeli forces raided three currency exchange shops in Ramallah, the central-occupied West Bank, and closed them.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army raided the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh and imposed a curfew in several neighbourhoods.

The Israeli forces also broke into three currency exchange shops in Ramallah after detonating their doors and placed a message warning the owners against reopening them.

0814 GMT — Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli forces have arrested, since yesterday evening until this morning, at least 20 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, including a child and former prisoners, according to WAFA news agency.

The Prisoners Club and the Commission of Prisoners' Affairs and Freed Prisoners said in a joint statement that the arrests were concentrated in the Nablus Governorate, while the rest were distributed among the governorates of Bethlehem, Qalqilya, and Tulkarm, where they were accompanied by attacks and threats against the detainees and their families, in addition to widespread acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens' homes.

The statement indicated that the number of arrests since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination and comprehensive aggression against our people has reached more than 12,000 citizens from the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

0639 GMT — Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, WAFA news agency has reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa from the Al-Maghariba Gate, carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

05:25 GMT —Israel strikes Nuseirat, kills 7 Palestinians

Israel has killed at least seven Palestinians and wounded others in its air strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central part of besieged Gaza, medics told the Reuters news agency.

04:23 GMT — Israeli delegation visits Egypt for truce talks: Reports

An Israeli delegation is visiting the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, local media reported.

The high-ranking delegation's visit aligns with Egypt's efforts to stabilise the region and address the worsening situation, according to the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel, which did not provide further details.

Israeli media, including Channel 14 and the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, confirmed the visit, saying the delegation includes Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Discussions reportedly focused on a potential prisoner exchange deal.

03:20 GMT — More than 4,000 Gaza children admitted for treatment per month since July: UN

The number of children admitted for treatment in besieged Gaza has increased to 4,000 per month since July, the UN said.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "OCHA reports that severe access challenges continue to prevent partners from being able to screen regularly enough to detect malnutrition cases that require treatment."

"So far in the fourth quarter of 2024, they have completed just over 151,000 such screenings – out of 346,000 children under five in Gaza. Since July, the number of children admitted for treatment has increased to more than 4,000 per month," he said.

