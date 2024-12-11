AFRICA
3 MIN READ
France's fighter jets withdraw from Chad over disagreement
The withdrawal comes barely a week after Chad announced that it was ending its military ties with France.
France's fighter jets withdraw from Chad over disagreement
France says modalities for the exit of its military from Chad “are subject to coordination with Chadian authorities.” Photo : AFP / Others
December 11, 2024

France has withdrawn its fighter jets from Chad after a disagreement with Chadian authorities, according to a statement from the French Defence Ministry.

“Taking note of this decision … the French army withdraw today their fighter capacities present in N’Djamena,” it said on Tuesday.

“The presence of those aircraft met a need for support expressed by the partner.”

It noted that the modalities of withdrawal of other French military capacities present in Chad “are subject to coordination with Chadian authorities.”

French failure

Chad’s Foreign Ministry announced Nov. 28 the end of military cooperation with France, the French Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A row erupted between the two countries due to security and diplomatic disagreements, according to French media outlets.

Sources from Chad said the French army refused to provide aerial support and intelligence to Chadian authorities in October, when they were facing an attack by Boko Haram terrorists, according to French media.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s remarks during a visit to Chad in late November also sparked frustration, according to reports. Barrot reportedly recommended Chad postpone elections scheduled for December.

Last host

Chad formed a special commission last week to review and cancel agreements signed with France, and protesters rallied in the national capital of N’Djamena to express support for the decision.

Chad was the last country to host French military units in Africa’s Sahel region after Paris withdrew its units from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

France's relations with Mali and Burkina Faso deteriorated after military administrations took power in those countries in 2020 and 2022.

People in Mali and Burkina Faso, two former French colonies, protested French presence in their countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us