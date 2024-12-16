Tanzania has slammed the European Union following its announcement that the East African country's national airline, Air Tanzania, has been banned from EU airspace.

The European Commission's decision to include Air Tanzania on its EU Air Safety List was based on ''safety concerns'' identified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the EU said in a statement.

"We strongly urge Air Tanzania to address these safety issues swiftly," said Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism.

However, Tanzania's chief government spokesperson, Genson Msigwa, says Air Tanzania was not flying in the EU airspace in the first place, thus the issue of a ban should not arise.

Basis for decision

"Our airline is collaborating with European authorities to obtain permission to fly or land in European airspace," Genson Msigwa, Tanzania's chief government spokesperson, explained.

"This should not be interpreted as being blocked,'' he added.

The EU's list of banned or restricted airlines also includes airlines certified in several African countries, citing ''inadequate safety oversight'' by their aviation authorities.

The EU's assessment of airlines is based on international safety standards, using information from agencies such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), it said.

