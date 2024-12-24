Famine has spread across Sudan and is projected to expand even further, a UN-backed assessment said on Tuesday, with refugee camps and displaced communities hit particularly hard.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) review, which is used by UN agencies, determined that famine had already spread to two displacement camps in the country's west and parts of the south.

Sudan is reeling from 20 months of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by rival generals, which have led to a dire humanitarian crisis.

The war since April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 12 million, creating what the United Nations has called the world's largest displacement crisis.

Catastrophic levels of hunger

In its latest report on Tuesday, the IPC said 638,000 people are now facing catastrophic levels of hunger, with a further 8.1 million on the brink of famine.

The IPC determined there was famine in three camps in North Darfur – including Zamzam, where famine had already been declared in August – and among residents and displaced communities in the Nuba Mountains, in the southern Kordofan region.

Between December and May, the IPC said 24.6 million people – around half of Sudan's population – are projected to face "high levels of acute food insecurity".

The report said that this "marks an unprecedented deepening and widening of the food and nutrition crisis."

'Areas of intense conflict'

According to the UN's World Food Programme, "areas of intense conflict, including parts of Khartoum and Al-Jazira, may already be experiencing famine conditions," but a lack of access to data has prevented an official classification.

