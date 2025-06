Hundreds of prisoners escaped from two correctional facilities in Mozambique's capital Maputo on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

“There have been prison escapes from two correctional institutions both in the Machava neighbourhood. In terms of the figures, we are yet to confirm but as far as I have seen, it’s about 150 who have escaped,” Mozambican journalist Clemente Carlos told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

He said one of the escapees — still handcuffed — was seen in video footage saying they were among protesters who marched against disputed election results in the Southern African country.

Carlos suggested that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season, when fewer guards are on duty compared to regular working days. Citing Mozambique's police commander, Reuters reported on Wednesday that more than 1,500 inmates had escaped.

Fresh protests

The prison break comes amid fresh protests following the Constitutional Council's announcement on Monday, which confirmed that Daniel Chapo of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) had won the disputed October 9 elections.

At least 21 people were confirmed dead during two days of violence on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on petrol stations, police stations, and banks.

“A total of 236 acts of serious violence have been reported across the country, which so far has (resulted in) 25 wounded and about 21 losing lives,” Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told journalists.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll in the country to 151 since October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

'Shocking incident'

Mozambique has experienced violent protests since late October, when the electoral authority declared 47-year-old Daniel Chapo the winner with 71% of the vote, defeating main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who received 20%.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, wrote on X Wednesday: “Over 2,500 detainees have escaped from high-security prisons, including Maputo Central Prison. This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique,’’

Nuvunga further added, “Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation.”

The Mozambican government has yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged prison break.

