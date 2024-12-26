Thursday, December 26, 2024

08:32 GMT — Five journalists from the Al-Quds Today channel were killed when an Israeli air strike struck their broadcasting van near al-Awda Hospital in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Palestinian officials and media reports.

The journalists were covering events at the hospital when the vehicle, marked with the word “PRESS” in large red letters, was hit.

The victims are Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan, and Ayman al-Jadi.

Footage from the scene showed the van engulfed in flames as civil defence teams worked to recover the bodies and extinguish the fire.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the deaths, calling for accountability.

08:16 GMT —Israel kills at least 5 Palestinians in Gaza strikes

Five people were killed and 20 wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, the medics reported. They warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.

07:49 GMT — Israel kills 1 in ongoing assault in northern occupied West Bank

Israel killed one and wounded four others after opening fire in its ongoing raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Citing an unnamed security source, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that 25-year-old Ahmed Mahmoud Khaled Amarna died after Israeli forces surrounded his home in the Jabal al-Amarna area of Qaffin, north of Tulkarem.

07:28 GMT — 1 dead, 2 wounded after Israeli missile remnant explodes in Tyre, Lebanon

A person was killed and two others wounded in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre following the explosion of a missile remnant from a previous Israeli attack.

"A missile left over from the war exploded in the Rashidieh camp, resulting in the martyrdom of a man from Al-Qassem family and injuries to his two children," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.