President Donald Trump on Sunday warned foreign companies to obey US law after some 300 allegedly illegal South Korean workers were arrested at a Hyundai-LG battery plant being built in the southern state of Georgia.

The arrests were made in a raid by US authorities on Thursday during the largest single-site operation implemented so far under Trump's nationwide anti-migrant drive.

"Please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws," the president posted on social media.

"Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people... What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers."

Footage of the raid showed detained workers, in handcuffs and with chains around their ankles, being loaded onto a bus.

LG Energy Solution has said 47 of its employees had been arrested — 46 South Koreans and one Indonesian.

RELATED TRT Global - Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect

The company has also said about 250 of those arrested were believed to be employed by its contractor, and most of them were South Koreans.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest economy, is a key automaker and electronics producer with multiple plants in the United States.