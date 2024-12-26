Nigeria has rejected allegations that it is conspiring with France to "destabilise" the neighbouring Niger.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said in a statement on Thursday: "These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination, as Nigeria has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France – or any other country – to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilise the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country."

A video clip of Niger's transitional President General Abdourahamane Tchiani alleging there were plans by France in collusion with Nigeria to destabilise his country circulated online.

In the undated video footage, General Tchiani claimed that France was planning to set up a "terrorist operational centre" in Nigeria's northwestern state of Sokoto.

'Succeeding in curbing terrorism'

Tchiani further alleged that France was providing financial backing to Nigeria to set up a military base in the northeastern state of Borno "under the guise of combating terrorism."

The military ruler said Niger had received credible intelligence about the alleged plans, including efforts to sabotage Niger's oil pipeline and agriculture.

However, Nigeria, through its information ministry, said it "remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger."

Information Minister Idris added that the Nigerian military was "succeeding in curbing terrorism within the (northern) region" and therefore it would be "absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country."

'No part of Nigeria ceded '

"Neither the Nigerian government nor any of its officials has ever been involved in arming or supporting any terror group to attack Niger Republic," Idris said.

"Furthermore, no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic. We reiterate our full support to senior Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger, and for their efforts towards stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region."

Nigeria further denied allegations that it was seeking to "sabotage Niger's pipelines and agriculture", saying the claims are "both unfounded and counterproductive."

"Nigeria has consistently supported Niger's economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project. It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted."

Strained relations

Nigeria and Niger's strained relations come after Niger, alongside Burkina Faso and Mali, severed ties with the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which is currently under the chairmanship of Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which have since formed their confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), said ECOWAS, an economic and political bloc, was no longer serving their interests.

