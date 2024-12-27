AFRICA
Burkina Faso pardons over 1,000 prisoners to ease congestion
The government said it hopes this gives prisoners a second chance and is part of its broader prison reform efforts.
Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traore took over power in October 2022. Photo / Reuters
December 27, 2024

Burkina Faso junta head, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has pardoned more than 1,000 prisoners.

About 400 prisoners will receive a full pardon, while 750 will receive a partial pardon, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, three life-sentence prisoners will have their sentences commuted to jail terms.

This move is a "New Year gesture" aimed at reducing prison overcrowding and allowing beneficiaries to contribute to the country's development, Minister of Justice Rodrigue Bayala says.

The government said it hopes this gives prisoners a second chance and is part of its broader prison reform efforts.

Prison reform

According to Minister of Justice Rodrigue Bayala, the move is part of the government's broader prison reform efforts.

Captain Ibrahim Traore has been leading Burkina Faso since the September 2022 coup d'état, with his presidency marked by efforts to tackle the country's security challenges and promote economic development.

The pardons come amidst ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region, including militant insurgencies.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
