Burkina Faso junta head, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has pardoned more than 1,000 prisoners.

About 400 prisoners will receive a full pardon, while 750 will receive a partial pardon, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, three life-sentence prisoners will have their sentences commuted to jail terms.

This move is a "New Year gesture" aimed at reducing prison overcrowding and allowing beneficiaries to contribute to the country's development, Minister of Justice Rodrigue Bayala says.

The government said it hopes this gives prisoners a second chance and is part of its broader prison reform efforts.

Prison reform

Captain Ibrahim Traore has been leading Burkina Faso since the September 2022 coup d'état, with his presidency marked by efforts to tackle the country's security challenges and promote economic development.

The pardons come amidst ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region, including militant insurgencies.

