Saturday, December 28, 2024

13:00 GMT — At least 48 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since October of last year to 45,484, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, approximately 108,090 people have also been injured during the ongoing genocidal attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 48 people and injured 52 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

12:00 GMT — WHO chief says narrowly escaped death in Israeli strikes on Yemen airport

The head of the World Health Organization said he only narrowly escaped death in fatal Israeli strikes on the airport in Yemen's capital.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told BBC radio his ears were still ringing following Thursday's attack as he prepared to board a flight in Sanaa, and stressed that the protection for civilian installations under international law must be respected.

07:50 GMT — At least 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed and scores more wounded in Israeli air strikes on civilians in northern Gaza, a house in the central part of the coastal strip, and displaced people's tents in Khan Younis, with the death toll feared to rise.

Medical sources told Anadolu that an Israeli strike on a group of civilians in Sarari Street in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killed two Palestinians and wounded several others.

Nine more Palestinians, including children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike targeting the Naami family's home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

In another attack in southern Gaza, Israeli drones targeted displaced people’s tents in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, causing multiple casualties. Shelling also struck areas east of Khan Younis and northwest of Rafah.

09:18 GMT — Israeli forces detain over 15 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 15 Palestinians from various areas of the occupied West Bank since yesterday evening, continuing their ongoing crackdown on the local population.

According to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), The detentions were distributed across the governorates of Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and Hebron.

The raids were accompanied by assaults, threats against detainees and their families, and widespread destruction of property, including damage to homes.

09:04 GMT — Gaza children freezing to death amid Israeli blockade, warns UNRWA chief

The commissioner-general of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that children in Gaza are freezing to death due to the cold weather and a severe lack of shelter.

"Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather and a lack of shelter," Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a post on X.

"Blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza," he said, referring to Israel's inhumane blockade of the coastal enclave.

He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire, urging “an immediate flow of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter.”

08:12 GMT — 2 more Palestinian Authority security personnel killed in occupied West Bank

Two more Palestinian Authority security personnel have been killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, bringing the death toll from the ongoing "operation" to nine, which was launched in response to the killing of a senior security officer.

Palestinian security forces launched the operation three weeks ago against what they called "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp.

Anwar Rajab, a spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, said an intelligence agent who was on duty in the Jenin camp when he was injured died of his wounds on Wednesday.

According to local media, at least nine people have been killed in the campaign, including five security personnel, three civilians, and an Islamic Jihad commander.

07:21 GMT — Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital: officials

Gaza health officials said that Israeli forces detained the director of a hospital in the north, which the World Health Organization said was put out of service by an Israeli raid.

"The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh," the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The Gaza civil defence agency also reported that Abu Safiyeh had been detained, adding that the agency's director for the north, Ahmed Hassan al-Kahlout was among those held.

"The occupation has completely destroyed the medical, humanitarian, and civil defence systems in the north, rendering them useless," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

06:34 GMT —Hamas denies Israeli claims it was present in Gaza hospital

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has denied Israeli claims about the presence of its members inside the hospital that was attacked by Israeli army in the northern besieged Gaza.

"We categorically deny the presence of the resistance fighters in the hospital, which was open to everyone, including international and UN agencies," Hamas said in a statement.

The group said the Israeli claims aim "to justify the heinous crime committed by the occupation army by evacuating and burning all sections of the hospital as part of its plan of genocide and forced displacement."

05:28 GMT — Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in northern Gaza out of service: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Israeli attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital put "the last major health facility" in northern besieged Gaza out of service, calling an end to "this horror."

Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the attack, while 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain at the hospital, it said on X.

The UN agency said patients in moderate to severe conditions were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital. "WHO is deeply concerned for their safety," it said.

04:24 GMT — Stalemate in prisoner swap negotiations strengthens Israeli opposition: Poll

A public opinion poll in Israel said the current stalemate in negotiations to end the carnage in Gaza has slightly strengthened the country's opposition.

This week's Maariv newspaper poll said amid the deadlock in talks for a hostage-prisoner swap and ceasefire in the enclave, the opposition could gain one more seat compared to the previous poll, reaching a majority of 62 seats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc, meanwhile, could secure 48 seats and Arab parties 10 seats if elections are held today.

