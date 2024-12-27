Friday, December 27, 2024

08:00 GMT —Nearly 50 killed in Israel's strike near Kamal Adwan Hospital

Israel has killed nearly 50 Palestinians in its air strike on a building opposite the headquarters of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern besieged Gaza, including three medical staff and workers.

"There are nearly 50 martyrs, including three of our medical staff, under the rubble of a building opposite Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia Project area after it was bombed by Israeli warplanes," Hussam Abu Safia, the hospital's director, said in a statement.

Abu Safia said the medical staff and workers were present in the targeted building because they were staying there with their families.

07:31 GMT — Israel's military forces member killed in Gaza

The Israeli military announced that a major serving in its special forces was killed in northern Gaza.

A total of 391 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground invasion in besieged Gaza in October last year.

06:53 GMT — Israeli army conducts massive bombing campaign in northern Gaza

The Israeli army carried out large-scale demolition attacks targeting remaining buildings in several areas of the northern besieged Gaza, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

The bombings were carried out in various locations, particularly around Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals, witnesses said.

They added that the demolitions were executed using explosive "robots" planted among residential buildings, causing extensive destruction.

06:00 GMT — UN chief says Israeli strikes in Yemen, including at airport, are alarming

The spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israeli attacks in Yemen, saying Israel's air strikes on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations were alarming.

"Israeli air strikes today on Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming," the UN chief's spokesperson said in a press briefing while expressing concerns about the risk of further regional escalation.

