Monday, December 30, 2024

08:22 GMT — Israel detains Palestinians in critical health condition in Gaza

The Israeli army detained four Palestinian patients while they were being transported from northern Gaza to Gaza City for treatment, the enclave's Health Ministry has said.

"Occupation forces detained four patients out of 10 while they were being transported by the World Health Organization to receive treatment from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that "one of the detained patients is in critical condition".

The ministry added that "seven patients remain at the Indonesian Hospital along with 10 medical staff members under dire conditions".

07:45 GMT — UN special rapporteur criticises proposed Israeli draft bill on prison guards

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese strongly criticised an Israeli draft bill aimed at recruiting volunteers as prison guards, warning that it could lead to increased abuses against Palestinian detainees.

In a post Sunday on X, Albanese called the proposal "so sickening", saying: "Israel MUST BE STOPPED: starting with its politicians, its soldiers, its settlers and its ideological fanatics." "We must save the Palestinians from the depravity of the century," she emphasised.

The draft bill, introduced by Zvika Fogel, a member of parliament with the far-right Jewish Power party, was outlined in a tweet thread by Itay Epshtain, an expert on international humanitarian law.

06:23 GMT — International human rights group condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

The Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) strongly condemned Israel for burning Kamal Adwan Hospital, rendering it inoperative and further crippling the health care system in northern Gaza.

The assault, marked by forced evacuations, arrests of medical staff and the destruction of critical facilities, has left the region without functioning hospitals.

Israeli forces besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital on December 27, forcing patients and medical teams to evacuate under artillery fire, according to ICHR documentation.

05:34 GMT — Israeli communications minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, accompanied by Jewish settlers occupying Palestinian lands, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Karhi performed rituals in one of the tunnels beneath the Western Wall (Al-Buraq Wall or Wailing Wall) and commented on the incursion on X.

"In these days when the Israeli army is achieving victories on all fronts, I am reminded of the Midrash's (Jewish religious texts) saying: 'In the future, the gates of Jerusalem will reach the gates of Damascus'."

