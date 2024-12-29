Sunday, December 29, 2024

12:16 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza hospitals as death toll tops 45,500

At least 30 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,514, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 108,189 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 99 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

11:35 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim 13 attacks on Israeli targets in 10 days

Houthi forces carried out 13 attacks against Israeli targets in the past 10 days, the Yemeni group said.

The local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defence Ministry, said most of the attacks targeted Tel Aviv in central Israel using hypersonic ballistic missiles during the period from December19 to 28.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile targeted the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel's Negev region with the Houthis saying that the attack “hit its target successfully.”

11:03 GMT — Israel might stay in southern Lebanon beyond 60-day ceasefire deal: Report

The Israeli army might stay in southern Lebanon beyond the 60-day deadline set in last month’s ceasefire agreement, according to Israeli media.

Israel Hayom newspaper said Tel Aviv is looking into keeping its forces at some points of control in southern Lebanon beyond the 60 days outlined in the ceasefire deal.

This suggestion was discussed at the highest political and security levels in Israel, the daily said.

The Israeli outlet attributed the move to what it called the “slow deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.”

10:35 GMT — Israeli forces order new evacuation at besieged northern Gaza town, residents say

Israeli forces carrying out a weeks-long offensive in northern Gaza ordered any residents remaining in Beit Hanoun to quit the town, residents have said.

The instruction to residents to leave caused a new wave of displacement, although it was not immediately clear how many people were affected, the residents said.

Much of the area around the northern towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and razed, fuelling speculation that Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had lost communication with people still trapped in the town, and it was unable to send teams into the area because of the raid.

10:24 GMT — Another Palestinian baby freezes to death from cold weather in Gaza

A 20-day-old baby died due to severe cold and a lack of heating in refugee tents in central Gaza, the Health Ministry has said.

The infant, Jumaa al-Batran, “passed away due to the intense cold” in Deir al Balah city, the ministry explained in a statement.

“His twin brother remains in critical care in the neonatal intensive care unit at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza,” it added.

The new fatality brings the number of babies who froze to death in Gaza to five in the past week, according to local health authorities.

09:41 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza hospitals, killing seven people at al-Wafaa

At least Seven people have been killed and others seriously wounded in an Israeli strike on the upper floor of al-Wafaa hospital in the centre of Gaza City, the Palestinian Civil Defence has said.

08:03 GMT — Israel attacks another hospital in Gaza following Kamal Adwan

The Israeli army has targeted the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, days after raiding and setting fire to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya.

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli artillery shell struck the top floor of the Baptist Hospital.

The hospital remains the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza after the Kamal Adwan Hospital was rendered inoperable after the Israeli army destroyed and partially burned the Kamal Adwan Hospital, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.

03:56 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza house, killing multiple Palestinians

Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house northwest of Gaza City.

The strike hit a residence on Al-Nafaq Street, causing widespread damage, according to Palestine's news agency Wafa.

Women and children were among the wounded where many of whom were rushed to the Arab Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Local sources identified the targeted house as belonging to the Khadir family.

