Live Updates: Gaza death toll hits 45,553 in New Year amid Israeli attacks
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 453rd day — has killed at least 45,553 Palestinians and wounded 108,379 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,048 people since October 2023 and keeps breaching the November 27 truce deal.
Israel has intensified its strikes on Gaza, targeting displaced Palestinians. / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

10:46 GMT — At least 12 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,553, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 108,379 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 12 people and injured 41 others in two massacres of families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

09:07 GMT — Over 1,500 tents housing displaced Gazans inundated by rainwater

Heavy rains have inundated over 1,542 tents housing displaced civilians in Gaza in the past two days amid Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave, the Civil Defence Service has said.

“Hundreds of tents were flooded with rainwater at a level exceeding 30 centimeters,” the agency said in a statement.

“Many people were reported to be shivering from the cold as their belongings were damaged by the rainwater,” it added.

08:23 GMT — Houthis say US drone downed in central Yemen

The Houthi group has claimed to have shot down a US drone in central Yemen.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said a US MQ-9 drone was intercepted “while carrying out hostile missions” over Marib province.

He said the drone was shot down by “a domestically made surface-to-air missile."

The spokesman said the drone was the second to have been downed in 72 hours and the 14th since last year.

There was no immediate US comment on the Houthi claim.

On Saturday, the Houthi group said it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda province in central Yemen.

05:26 GMT — New Year for Palestinians starts with Israel killing 17 in Gaza

At least 17 people were killed and several others wounded in Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza on Wednesday morning.

The deadly aggression on the first day of the New Year targeted Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and Jabalia town in the north, Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

According to Wafa, 15 Palestinians — many of them children — were killed after Israeli aircraft bombed a house in Jabalia al-Balad.

In a separate attack, two more Palestinians were killed when a residential home in Al-Bureij camp was hit by air strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces destroyed residential blocks in the Beit Lahia town, Jabalia camp, and surrounding areas in northern Gaza.

For our live updates from Tuesday, December 31, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
