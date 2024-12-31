Tuesday, December 31, 2024

05:21 GMT —Israeli demolition of Gaza hospitals 'ethnic cleansing' — report

Israel's destruction of hospitals in northern Gaza is part of a campaign of "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said in a recent editorial.

The editorial criticised the Israeli army's atrocities in northern Gaza, saying they are aimed at preventing displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes and effectively depopulating the region.

The newspaper said the destruction, particularly the demolition of hospitals, is also forcing residents to relocate to the south for essential medical care.

04:34 GMT — Israel says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile fired toward the country by Yemen's Houthis, setting off sirens in central areas, including Tel Aviv.

03:23 GMT — Ford's X account reportedly hacked, pro-Palestine messages posted

Ford Motor Company's official X account was reportedly hacked, with the compromised account posting pro-Palestine messages.

The posts included phrases such as "Free Palestine", "Israel is a terrorist state," and "ALL EYES ON GAZA."

03:00 GMT — US 'gathering information' on detention of Gaza hospital director: State Department

The US is "aware of reports and still gathering information" about the Israeli detention of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, said the State Department.

"We are aware of reports and still gathering information," a State Department spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency when asked about Abu Safiya's detention.

"As we have said before, we do not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people and patients receiving medical care are caught in the crossfire, and we have had active consultations with the IDF [Israeli army] on this," said the spokesperson.

