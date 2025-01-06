AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria police rescue hostages after gun battle with kidnappers
Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, with police repeatedly engaging in a shootout with kidnappers before rescuing victims.
Authorities recovered deadly ammunitions from the kidnappers. / Photo: Reuters
January 6, 2025

Nigeria's police say four kidnapped hostages have been rescued after a gun battle with kidnappers in Nigeria's southeastern Imo state.

Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, said two kidnappers were killed in the gun duel in Umuokanne, Ohaji Local Government Area.

"The police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel," Adejobi stated.

According to the victims, they were ambushed by the gunmen while travelling to Owerri from their community in Awarra for a wedding, adding that the kidnappers shot at their vehicle, forcing them to stop.

Combating crime

Authorities recovered ammunitions such as an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition from the scene, local media reports.

"The Force reaffirmed its resolute devotion to combatting heinous crimes such as this and assured members of the public that efforts to rid our society of criminal elements will continue relentlessly, ensuring the safety and security of all residents," Adejobi added.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, with police often engaging in shootouts with kidnappers before rescuing victims.

In December last year, the Katsina State Police Command rescued 10 individuals from kidnappers following an armed attack on a commercial vehicle along the Katsina-Magama Jibia road in Jibia Local Government Area.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
