Popular Zambian musician Dandy Krazy, whose real name is Wesley Chibambo, died on Thursday, January 2nd, after he was involved in a grisly road accident in central Zambia on December 31st.

The accident occurred on the Great North Road between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia's Central Province at 7:10 pm on New Year's Eve.

Dandy's funeral service on Monday, January 6th, at the showgrounds in Zambia's capital, Lusaka, attracted thousands of mourners.

It was raining, but that did not stop Dandy Krazy's fans from giving him a befitting sendoff.

Senior government officials, including Zambia's Minister for Youth, Sports, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, also attended the funeral service.

The government pledged to support the family of the late Dandy Krazy, including his widow and children.

Dandy Krazy's daughter, Towela, eulogised her father as "a man of remarkable character."

Dandy Krazy was not just an entertainer. The "Donchi Kubeba" hitmaker was a movement. He was a source of unending inspiration, joy and laughter.

He was undeniably a unifying figure and the ultimate king of consistency in Zambia's entertainment scene.

Regardless of the political, social or economic class, Dandy Krazy's charisma swept its way into all social groupings.

In short, Dandy Krazy, who died following a road accident on December 31st, had a legion of fans, with almost inexistent haters.



The musician's other daughter, Comfort, said behind the ever-smiling face of Dandy Krazy was a disciplinarian yet compassionate parent.

Initially, Dandy Krazy's funeral service was to be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, but because of the anticipated large turnout of mourners, the venue was changed to Lusaka showgrounds.

After the funeral service on Monday, the late musician was laid to rest at Lusaka's Leopards Hill Memorial Park, where the country's freedom fighters rest eternally.

Dandy Krazy's final resting site, known as the park's "inner circle", is often assigned to persons who were eminent, and a space there costs nearly 100,000 Zambian kwacha, or 3,600 US dollars.

As the lights dim on one of Zambia's iconic musicians, the country and Africa can only be grateful that such a great entertainer lived amongst us.

Dandy Krazy, who died in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka at 1:42am on Thursday, January 2nd.

The musician succumbed to severe head and organ injuries following the New Year's Eve accident.

Four other people, including Dandy Krazy's vocalist Chris Jews, died at the accident scene on the Great North Road in Zambia's Central Province.





The truck was heading towards Kabwe from Kapiri Mposhi, while the vehicle carrying Dandy Krazy was heading the opposite direction.

The truck also tragically hit another vehicle, which had only the driver on board.

The driver of the truck, which is said to have caused the fatal crash, surrendered to authorities.

Dandy Krazy was born and raised in Zambia's Copperbelt Province.

