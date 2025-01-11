A civilian helicopter chartered by the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) crash landed in Benin on Friday, a statement said.

"On January 10, 2025, a civilian-piloted helicopter suffered a partial mechanical failure resulting in a forced landing outside Cotonou, Benin. No injuries were reported. The civilian helicopter is chartered by the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and had been providing medical evacuation support to the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB). Relations between AFRICOM and the FAB are governed by a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening coordination and mutual support," the US Embassy in Cotonou said on Saturday.

A Sikorsky S-61 helicopter crashed in Sedje-Denou, a district of the municipality of Ze in southern Benin.

According to Josue Fortune Mehouenou, a journalist based in south Benin, the helicopter had taken off from Parakou and was heading towards Cotonou when a technical problem occurred.

After an initial emergency landing at Bonou, the aircraft returned to flying condition before resuming its journey.

On January 8, at least 30 soldiers of the Beninese armed forces were killed in a terrorist attack claimed by the al-Qaeda terror group.

A military operation was launched against the terrorists in the area, resulting in 40 terrorists being killed, according to military sources.

But while flying over the Ze region, technical complications arose again, ultimately leading to the crash at 3.40 p.m. local time. (1440 GMT).

“The competent civil aviation authorities have already launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of this incident,” said Mehouenou.

Attacks in northern Benin have increased in recent years, primarily by ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda terror groups operating in neighboring countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The border region with Burkina Faso remains the focal point of these attacks.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.