African leaders attending the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) have urged for more impactful dialogue, collaboration, investment opportunities, and respectful partnerships between African nations and the international community.

TheAbu Dhabi Sustainability Week(ADSW) was launched in 2008 as “a global platform for all who have a stake in the future of our planet,” the event's website states.

It also aims to “showcase how the convergence of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and human expertise, can supercharge sustainable development and unlock a potential US$10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.”

This year's forum, taking place from January 12-18 under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to “accelerate sustainable development and socioeconomic progress''.

'Endless debates'

It has brought numerous leaders from around the world, including several Africa. The African leaders reiterated the need for the international community to recommit to the global sustainability agenda.

They also emphasised the need for more robust efforts to ensure economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection, particularly for developing nations disproportionately impacted by climate change — a crisis often exacerbated by the actions of developed nations.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame expressed frustration with the gap between political commitments of past forums and concrete action in a statement on X.

“The global sustainability agenda as it stands has not yet delivered on its promise, particularly for Africa,” Kagame stated.

“Political commitments are not met with action, leaving us with endless debates and finger-pointing. To achieve both goals, we have to adopt affordable, scalable, and economically viable technology,'' he said.

Economic opportunities

UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, highlighting the role of ADSW in facilitating business connections.

“Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 will act as a nexus for global business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, leveraging interconnected solutions that build a more prosperous future for all,” Al Jaber said in his opening address.

Kenyan President William Ruto also praised the opportunities the forum presents, citing a new economic deal between his country and the UAE signed on the sidelines of the conference.

''We are exploring a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to connect Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan,'' Ruto said.

''As part of the plan, we have agreed to conduct a feasibility study over the extension of the SGR due to its capacity to foster regional integration and promote trade,'' he added.

'Time for Africa'

''It is expected to more than triple Kenya’s exports of meat products, fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, tea, and coffee once implemented,” the Kenan President added.

However, the recurring theme of unmet commitments and a lack of equitable representation at the global negotiating table remained a key concern for African leaders.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu emphasised the importance of self-reliance and intra-African cooperation.

''Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now,” Tinubu asserted in a statement.

