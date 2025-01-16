Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi claimed five lives in Mozambique’s northern province of Nampula, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD).

INGD chairperson Luísa Meque told reporters on Tuesday that the deaths occurred after the walls of the victims’ homes collapsed.

The storm passed through Mozambique this week, destroying 73 classrooms at 35 schools, 2,903 homes, while 6,089 houses were damaged, according to a report by the Information Agency of Mozambique (AIM).

The report said Dikeledi left the Mozambique Channel on Thursday, headed eastwards into the colder waters of the Indian Ocean, making it less of a threat to Mozambique or Madagascar.

Cyclone Chido

Dikeledi claimed three lives last week in Madagascar and displaced more than 5,000 residents when it made passage through the Island.

The damage in Mozambique comes one month after the region was hit by Cyclone Chido, which caused heavy human loss and infrastructure damage in Mozambique, Mayotte, Madagascar and Malawi.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.