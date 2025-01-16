AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Cyclone Dikeledi devastates Mozambique
Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi has claimed five lives in Mozambique’s northern province of Nampula.
Cyclone Dikeledi devastates Mozambique
#NOQ92 : Suivi de l'épisode cyclonique Dikeledi / Photo: AFP
January 16, 2025

Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi claimed five lives in Mozambique’s northern province of Nampula, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD).

INGD chairperson Luísa Meque told reporters on Tuesday that the deaths occurred after the walls of the victims’ homes collapsed.

The storm passed through Mozambique this week, destroying 73 classrooms at 35 schools, 2,903 homes, while 6,089 houses were damaged, according to a report by the Information Agency of Mozambique (AIM).

The report said Dikeledi left the Mozambique Channel on Thursday, headed eastwards into the colder waters of the Indian Ocean, making it less of a threat to Mozambique or Madagascar.

Cyclone Chido

Dikeledi claimed three lives last week in Madagascar and displaced more than 5,000 residents when it made passage through the Island.

The damage in Mozambique comes one month after the region was hit by Cyclone Chido, which caused heavy human loss and infrastructure damage in Mozambique, Mayotte, Madagascar and Malawi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us